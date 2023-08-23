Rs 79.32 cr for rural roads in Chamba district

Our Correspondent

Chamba, August 22

The state government has sanctioned Rs 79.32 crore for the development of roads in the Chamba Assembly constituency under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar, while addressing mediapersons here today, said that in the current financial year, eight important road projects of the constituency had been included in the approved detailed project report (DPR) of the first batch of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase-III.

The Parel-Kohaldi, Sahu-Protha-Padhar, Chamba-Banikhet above Parel, Bhanera-Devidehra-Rathiyar-Mankot, Rajera-Dulara, Luddu-Bharamani, Sarahan-Ran and Chamba-Shahpur-Sihunta-Chuwari link roads had also been included in the PMGSY Phase-III, Nayar said.

