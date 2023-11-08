8,622 mutation cases settled in Kangra district

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 7

Under directions from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to settle the revenue cases pending in the state, the Kangra district administration has settled 8,622 mutation cases in the month of October.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Nipun Jindal, said a special drive was carried out in the month of October to settle pending mutation cases in the district. In one month, revenue officials in the district settled 8,622 mutations cases. This has reduced the pendency of mutation cases in the district by about 60 per cent. Now just 4,711 mutation cases were pending in Kangra which was also the biggest district of the state. The revenue officials have been directed to finish the remaining pendency of cases in a time-bound manner, he said.

The move of the state government to get revenue cases pending in state settled in time bound manner has been appreciated by common people. RM Sharma, a resident of Kangra, said that it was for the first time that the government had proactively dealt with the pendency of revenue cases. Though the mutation cases have been settled, the partition of land cases were still a big challenge for people. In many cases people have been waiting for decades to get the partition of their revenue cases done in revenue courts, he said.

The revenue officials said the government should also fill the vacancies in revenue department.

Vacant posts

n Revenue officials say that the government should fill the vacancies in revenue department and also spare the ground level revenue staff for other work as surveys, census or data collection work

n In Kangra district there were 156 posts of Kanungos out of which 36 were lying vacant. There were 568 posts of patwaris in the district out which 17 were lying vacant

