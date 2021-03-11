8 Covid cases recorded in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 15
Eight new cases were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours. No Covid-related death has been reported. The total active cases in the state today was 78. The total number of positive cases has risen to 2,84,946. The fatality figure remained at 4,117.
Four cases were recorded in Chamba and two each in Shimla and Una. — TNS
