8 DAV School students hurt in bus mishap

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 20

Eight students of DAV School, Shimla, sustained minor injuries when a Punjab Roadways bus (Pb-02EG-9375) coming from the opposite direction hit their bus (HP-63-1860) at Shamlech near Solan on the Dharampur section of the national highway this evening. SP, Solan, Virender Sharma said that a Scooty rider ‘driving rashly’ fell down after he hit a car on the rear on the highway. The Punjab Roadways bus coming behind applied emergency brakes and in the process hit the school bus.