8-day awareness drive against drugs from June 19

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 18

The district administration will organise various activities to spread awareness against drug abuse in Lahaul and Spiti from June 19 to 26. A district-level event will be organised at Keylong to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking.

Lahaul and Spiti Assistant Commissioner Sankalp Gautam said school students, non-social organisations, anganwari centres, ASHA workers and panchayati raj institutions would spread awareness against drug abuse among the public. The activities would include awareness camps, ‘Race against Drugs’, slogan writing and painting competitions, group discussions and indoor games.

A meeting in this regard was held yesterday at Keylong under the chairmanship of Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary.