8-day awareness drive against drugs from June 19

Mandi, June 18
The district administration will organise various activities to spread awareness against drug abuse in Lahaul and Spiti from June 19 to 26. A district-level event will be organised at Keylong to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking.
Lahaul and Spiti Assistant Commissioner Sankalp Gautam said school students, non-social organisations, anganwari centres, ASHA workers and panchayati raj institutions would spread awareness against drug abuse among the public. The activities would include awareness camps, ‘Race against Drugs’, slogan writing and painting competitions, group discussions and indoor games.
A meeting in this regard was held yesterday at Keylong under the chairmanship of Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT
The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...
Target is to have technology 20 to 25 per cent of the Indian GDP by 2025-26: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
Said this in his virtual address to the annual conference of...