8 firms get notices for digging illegal borewells in Kangra

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 28

The Jal Shakti Department has warned eight companies operating in Kangra district that their licences will be cancelled if they are found to be involved in digging private borewells without the permission of the competent authorities.

The department has issued notices to the companies after a heritage pond at Bhagsunag in Dharamsala, which receives water from natural sources in the mountains, started getting polluted water. This created panic among Bhagsunag residents, who revere the water source as a divine blessing.

An investigation by Jal Shakti Department officials has revealed that the natural source was damaged after a hotel owner at Bhagsunag started digging a borewell without permission and muddy water flowed into the heritage pond. On the complaint of locals, an FIR was registered against the hotel owner.

Deepak Garg, Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti Department in Dharamsala, said today that the previous BJP government had banned digging of deep borewells by private individuals. “The decision was taken to protect underground water. Now, if private people want to dig borewells on their premises, they have to take permission from the state authorities concerned,” he added.

He said that it was found that a private hotel owner at Bhagsunag had dug a deep borewell without the permission of the authorities concerned. Due to digging, muddy water started flowing into the pond. The police registered an FIR against the hotel owner and digging was stopped, added Garg.

He said that all eight companies engaged in digging deep borewells in Kangra district had been served notices. Sources said that in the past three months, five FIRs were registered on the complaints of the Jal Shakti Department against persons responsible for digging borewells illegally in the district.

