8 flats declared 'unsafe' after retaining wall collapses in Solan

Solan, December 6

The city administration has declared eight flats of a residential building “unsafe” after a retaining wall collapsed due to excavation work in an adjoining plot near the Power House road here today evening.

A team of the local civic body, including the Tehsildar, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The officials have directed the contractor, who was doing the excavation work, to construct a retaining wall to safeguard two flats on the ground floor of the building in view of the anticipated rainy weather. The residents have been directed to vacate the “unsafe” flats.

However, the residents of the remaining flats of the housing colony are also feeling threatened as deep excavation of the nearby plot had made the strata unstable. There are 24 flats in the housing colony.

MC Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura said a resolution had been passed in the House where a builder had to seek permission while using an earth excavation machine. Further action would be taken after seeing the facts of the case, he added.

SP Solan Virender Sharma said a case of negligence had been registered against the erring contractor for putting at risk the lives of the residents of nearby flats.

