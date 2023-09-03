9 houses gutted in fire in Shimla’s Rohru, no casualty

A fire broke out at a house in Shimla's Rohru subdivision that spread across eight other houses, completely damaging them in the blaze, officials said on Sunday.
No casualty was reported as the residents managed to get out of the houses as soon as the fire started spreading, they said.
The fire broke out at Pradeep Ranta's house in Tikker area's Daroti village and the blaze spread to adjoining wooden houses, the officials said.
Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Rohru and Chidgaon to douse the flames, they said.
About 21 families that resided in these nine houses have been left shelterless and the administration has made arrangements for these affected families in the village and they have been provided immediate relief of Rs 10,000, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi, who was on the spot told PTI.
As soon as the fire started, people rushed out of their houses and informed the police. The police are investigating the cause of the fire. Preliminary investigations pointed out that a shot circuit led to the incident.
Property worth crores was damaged in the fire. Five adjoining houses were also partially damaged, police said. PTI
