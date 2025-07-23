8-hr journey, Rs 432 fare: Bus service to Pangi via Saach Pass resumes

After a nine-month hiatus, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has resumed its service between Chamba and Killar (Pangi) via the treacherous 4,414-metre-high Saach Pass. The restoration of this route has brought significant relief to the remote and tribal Pangwal community, which had been facing high travel costs and limited connectivity.

Santosh Yadav, in-charge, HRTC Sub-Depot, Killar, the bus from Chamba departs at 5.30 am daily, while the return bus from Killar leaves at 9.30 am. On the first day, eight passengers boarded the bus from Killar to Chamba. The fare on this route has been fixed at Rs 432 per person, he said.

Before the resumption of service, locals had to rely on taxis that charged nearly Rs 1,000 for a one-way journey. The reintroduction of the HRTC service has brought down this cost significantly.

The Saach Pass, located at an altitude of around 14,500 feet in the Pir Panjal range, is the shortest but one of the most challenging links between Chamba and Killar — the administrative headquarters of Pangi valley.

The 175-km route had been closed during winter and was reopened for light vehicles by the Public Works Department in early June. However, bus operations were delayed for want of the repair of the road to make it fit for heavy vehicles. The HRTC service is officially suspended every year on October 15 due to the onset of winter.

The journey over this narrow, unpaved mountain road takes around 8–9 hours. In comparison, alternative routes through Kullu-Manali or Jammu & Kashmir span nearly 700 km and cost over Rs 2,000 for a one-way taxi ride — far beyond the reach of many local families.

Pangi, spread across 1,595 sq km, comprises 55 villages under 19 panchayats and is home to nearly 25,000 people. Given the economic hardships and lack of reliable transport, residents have long faced difficulties in accessing basic services and the district headquarters.

Efforts are currently underway to improve the narrow and dangerous stretches of the Saach Pass route to ensure safer and more consistent connectivity in the future.