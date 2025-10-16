8 injured as school bus falls into gorge near Sirmaur-Solan border; parents allege negligence
Parents pointed out that a similar accident involving a vehicle from the same school happened on the same stretch of road last year, raising questions about repeated safety lapses
A school bus belonging to Bal Bharti Public School, Solan, met with an accident this afternoon near the border of Sirmaur and Solan districts, in Maryog Briudi village under Dado Devaria panchayat of Pachhad subdivision. The mini bus reportedly went off the road and rolled down into a gorge after developing a technical fault.
According to sources, around 14 to 15 students and teachers were onboard at the time of the mishap. Seven students and one teacher sustained injuries in the incident. On receiving information, local residents and parents rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. They were rushed to the Regional Hospital in Solan.
Medical authorities confirmed that all injured students were given first-aid and discharged later in the evening, while the injured teacher remains under treatment.
Parents have accused the school management of negligence, alleging that an unfit vehicle was allowed to operate. They also recalled that a similar accident involving a bus from the same school occurred on the same road last year.
Pachhad Police Station SHO Jai Singh said that an investigation officer was sent to the spot. “Seven injured students have been discharged after preliminary treatment at Solan Hospital, while the teacher is still undergoing medical care. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” he added.
