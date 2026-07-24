8 killed after taxi carrying passengers from Kullu to Pangi buries under landslide

Eight people were killed after a taxi carrying passengers from Kullu to the remote Pangi Valley was buried under a massive landslide on the Udaipur–Killar road on Friday.

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The victims are believed to be residents of the tribal Pangi Valley in Chamba district. However, the exact number of people travelling in the vehicle is yet to be confirmed.

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Initial reports suggest that around 10 to 12 passengers were on board when the landslide struck. According to preliminary information, the taxi was hit by a huge mass of debris and rocks that came crashing down from the hillside, completely burying the vehicle.

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The passengers had reportedly stayed overnight at Tindi after the Udaipur–Killar road remained blocked on Thursday. They resumed their journey towards Pangi after the road was reopened on Friday morning when the tragedy occurred near Kaddu Nala.

The road is managed by the BRO. One injured person was pulled out alive from the debris but died on the way to the hospital. Pangi Resident Commissioner Amandeep Singh said rescue teams from the Lahaul and Spiti Police, along with local administration personnel, rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

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Search and rescue operations were continuing till the filing of this report.

Pangi Resident Commissioner Amandeep Singh said the accident site falls under the jurisdiction of the Lahaul and Spiti Police and district administration.

He said he was on his way to the accident site to monitor the situation. Singh urged people to avoid travelling on landslide-prone routes amid the ongoing spell of heavy rains and advised them to follow official advisories before undertaking journeys in the mountainous region.