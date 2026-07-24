DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 8 killed after taxi carrying passengers from Kullu to Pangi buries under landslide

8 killed after taxi carrying passengers from Kullu to Pangi buries under landslide

Photo: Mangled remains of the taxi burried in landslide

article_Author
Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 04:01 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mangled remains of the taxi buried under derbies. Image credit: Tribune:
Advertisement

Eight people were killed after a taxi carrying passengers from Kullu to the remote Pangi Valley was buried under a massive landslide on the Udaipur–Killar road on Friday.

Advertisement

The victims are believed to be residents of the tribal Pangi Valley in Chamba district. However, the exact number of people travelling in the vehicle is yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Initial reports suggest that around 10 to 12 passengers were on board when the landslide struck. According to preliminary information, the taxi was hit by a huge mass of debris and rocks that came crashing down from the hillside, completely burying the vehicle.

Advertisement

The passengers had reportedly stayed overnight at Tindi after the Udaipur–Killar road remained blocked on Thursday. They resumed their journey towards Pangi after the road was reopened on Friday morning when the tragedy occurred near Kaddu Nala.

The road is managed by the BRO. One injured person was pulled out alive from the debris but died on the way to the hospital. Pangi Resident Commissioner Amandeep Singh said rescue teams from the Lahaul and Spiti Police, along with local administration personnel, rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Advertisement

Search and rescue operations were continuing till the filing of this report.

Pangi Resident Commissioner Amandeep Singh said the accident site falls under the jurisdiction of the Lahaul and Spiti Police and district administration.

He said he was on his way to the accident site to monitor the situation. Singh urged people to avoid travelling on landslide-prone routes amid the ongoing spell of heavy rains and advised them to follow official advisories before undertaking journeys in the mountainous region.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts