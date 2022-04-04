8 new Covid cases in Himachal

Shimla, April 3

Eight new Covid cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases was 92 with the total positive cases being 2,84,566.

The highest number of three cases each was reported in Chamba and Shimla followed by Solan and Una (1 each) while no case was reported from Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.