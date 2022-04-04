8 new Covid cases in Himachal

Shimla, April 3
Eight new Covid cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases was 92 with the total positive cases being 2,84,566.
The highest number of three cases each was reported in Chamba and Shimla followed by Solan and Una (1 each) while no case was reported from Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre