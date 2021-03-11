8 school students injured as vehicle rolls down road in Himachal’s Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 26

Eight students were injured as the Tempo Trax vehicle they were travelling in rolled down the road at Kamradha under Dharampur subdivision of Mandi district on Tuesday morning.

Around 15 students were on board the vehicle.

A police team rushed to the spot and took the injured students to a hospital in the nearby Kotli.

SP Shalini Agnihotri said the police had registered a case and investigation was on to ascertain the cause of the accident.