8 Solan wards see population shift, triggers electoral ripples

8 Solan wards see population shift, triggers electoral ripples

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
According to the draft released, population has decreased in three wards - Kather, Thodo Ground and Shilly Road - where certain areas have been reallocated to adjoining wards. Conversely, five wards have registered a marginal increase in population due to the addition of nearby localities.
The recent delimitation exercise in Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) has led to minor changes in the population of eight out of 17 wards, triggering objections from a section of political leaders. The exercise, which is mandatory ahead of municipal elections, has sparked concern among prospective councillors worried about its impact on their electoral prospects.

According to the draft released, population has decreased in three wards — Kather, Thodo Ground and Shilly Road — where certain areas have been reallocated to adjoining wards. Conversely, five wards have registered a marginal increase in population due to the addition of nearby localities. These include Chambaghat Salogra, Lower Bazar, Jawahar Park, Chaunrighati and Madhuban Colony.

The remaining nine wards — Deonghat Saproon, Railway Station, Degree College, Sunny Side, Kleen, Housing Board, Tehsil Patrar, Rabaun Anji and Basal Patti Kather — have seen no change in their population figures.

This reconfiguration is a continuation of the changes initiated in 2020, when eight panchayats were merged with the Solan MC to upgrade it to a Municipal Corporation. As part of the rationalisation process, officials have shifted parts of certain blocks to neighbouring wards, altering population figures accordingly.

Post-delimitation, Sunny Side ward now has the lowest population at 2,512, while Lower Bazar has the highest, with 3,068 residents.

With the next civic body elections scheduled for January 2026, the reshuffling has already stirred anxiety among local political aspirants, some of whom are reportedly spending sleepless nights over the revised boundaries and voter dynamics.

“The delimitation has been carried out based on 2011 census data, as no new census has been conducted since then. While it does not reflect the current demographic scenario, officials had to rely on the available figures,” explained Solan SDM Dr Punam Bansal.

The delimitation draft was published on May 28 and the public has been invited to submit objections within seven days of its publication. A number of political leaders, concerned about their voter base being affected, have already begun filing objections.

