8% stamp duty proposed on purchase of property above Rs 50L, Bill tabled

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today tabled the Himachal Pradesh Taxation (On Certain Goods Carried by Road) Amendment Bill 2023 and the Himachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (2nd Amendment) Bill 2023 to enable the government to impose tax on online gaming.

In the absence of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur tabled The Indian Stamp (Himachal Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2023 that would pave the way for eight per cent stamp duty on the purchase of property above Rs 50 lakh.

Sukhu also tabled the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Services (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the House. He said that the government would soon constitute a state cadre of employees working in five municipal corporations,

He said that the government had brought an ordinance on the issue but now the state cadre would be set up with the tabling of the Bill in the House. He added that the Bill when passed would enable the government to transfer the employees of a corporation to other corporations.

#Goods and Services Tax GST #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu