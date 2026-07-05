8-year-old boy killed after being run over by truck in Barotiwala

An eight-year-old child was killed after being run over by a speeding truck near Lakker Depot in the Barotiwala industrial area on Sunday. The accident occurred after he fell off a motorcycle he was riding with his father and younger brother.

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According to police, Rajesh Kumar was returning to Baddi from Haripur on a motorcycle with his two sons, Vinayak (8) and Naitik (5). As they reached the bridge near Lakker Depot, a vehicle coming from behind reportedly overtook their motorcycle at high speed, causing it to lose balance and all three fell onto the road.

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Vinayak, who was seated at the back, fell onto the roadway and was run over by a speeding truck coming from Baddi. He died on the spot. Police reached the location after receiving information and began an investigation.

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The deceased, Vinayak, was a resident of Gopalganj district in Bihar. His father, Rajesh Kumar, is employed at Auro Spinning Company in Baddi.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination. The cause of the accident is under investigation, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to determine the exact sequence of events.

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Additional SP Ashok Verma said a case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant sections. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, and further investigation is under way.