8-yr-old raped, minor detained

Solan, June 1
The Nalagarh police today detained a minor for raping an eight-year-old girl.
According to the victim’s mother, her daughter was sexually abused by the boy, who is their neighbour, for the past six months.
A case under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered.
