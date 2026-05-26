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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 80 per cent polling in Shimla; first-time voters exhibit great enthusiasm

80 per cent polling in Shimla; first-time voters exhibit great enthusiasm

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:29 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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A first-time voter shows her inked finger at Chamiyana in Shimla district after casting her vote on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
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People showcased enthusiasm during the first phase of the elections to panchayati raj institutions as about 80 per cent polling was recorded in Shimla district on Tuesday. Out of a total 181,037 voters, as many as 144,186 turned out to cast their vote. From first-time voters to senior citizens to centenary voters, people came out in a large number to choose their representatives, hoping for better infrastructure, improved facilities and drug free villages. Polling through ballot paper was held in about 150 gram panchayats of Shimla district till 3.00 pm. Chandresh, a first-time voter from Shimla, said that she was very excited about the entire voting process as it was a unique experience. She added that she hoped that the new elected representatives would work for the overall development of all villages in the district as well as the state.

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Pusha, a resident of Chamiana panchayat, said that she had voted for better roads and better drinking water supply, which were two major problems being faced by the locals. She added that hopes were very high from the new representatives as people expected them to work for the betterment of their panchayats.

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The second phase of the PRI elections would be held in 150 panchayats of the district on May 28 while the third phase would be held on May 30.

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