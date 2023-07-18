80% water projects in Shimla zone restored: CE

Shimla, July 17
The Jal Shakti Department has restored approximately 80 per cent of water projects in Shimla zone that had been affected due to incessant rain recently. Officials claimed to have restored 1,919 water projects out of the total 2,276 affected schemes in districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.
Chief Engineer (CE) Anju Sharma said, “We have also made alternative arrangements for supplying water in rural areas where sources have either submerged or have been swept away. It may take some more time to restore the Gharog-Ghandal water scheme.”
“Two water projects in Dharampur and Solan had suffered substantial damage and we have made arrangements to provide water to residents of respective areas. We have also been carrying out repair of irrigation and sewerage schemes,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Australia withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told
Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers