80% water projects in Shimla zone restored: CE

Shimla, July 17

The Jal Shakti Department has restored approximately 80 per cent of water projects in Shimla zone that had been affected due to incessant rain recently. Officials claimed to have restored 1,919 water projects out of the total 2,276 affected schemes in districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Chief Engineer (CE) Anju Sharma said, “We have also made alternative arrangements for supplying water in rural areas where sources have either submerged or have been swept away. It may take some more time to restore the Gharog-Ghandal water scheme.”

“Two water projects in Dharampur and Solan had suffered substantial damage and we have made arrangements to provide water to residents of respective areas. We have also been carrying out repair of irrigation and sewerage schemes,” he said.

