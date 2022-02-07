Himachal: 80% women, kids reported missing in 2021 traced

A maximum number of 235 women going missing in Mandi district, followed by Kangra (201) and Baddi (192), out of which 1,053 (77.1 per cent) were traced

Himachal: 80% women, kids reported missing in 2021 traced

Over 80 per cent of women and children reported missing in the state during 2021 were traced by the police.

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, February 6

Over 80 per cent of women and children reported missing in the state during 2021 were traced by the police. Out of 1,791 women and children reported missing, 1,443 (80.5 per cent) were located and united with the family and no case of trafficking was reported.

Call to install CCTV cameras

We have written to the DCs and other authorities concerned for the installation of CCTV cameras at prominent locations under the jurisdiction of 20 out of 133 police stations in the state where most missing reports were filed. Sanjay Kundu, DGP

Elopement of young girls, especially minors, families getting dysfunctional, upsetting family environments, search for solace and peace and and lack of positive engagement of parents with children are apparent reasons for women/children going missing.

As many as 1,366 women went missing in the state, with a maximum number of 235 women going missing in Mandi district, followed by Kangra (201) and Baddi (192), out of which 1,053 (77.1 per cent) were traced. The tracing percentage was 91.8 among children as 390 out of 425 children were found. As many as 71 children went missing in Kangra, followed by 59 in Mandi and 54 in Shimla.

The Register No. 28, introduced by the police to keep a record of unidentified bodies and missing women and children, revealed that the maximum of 126 women were missing in the jurisdiction of the Baddi police station in the first nine months of 2021 till September 30, 2021, while 27 each were reported missing in the Jawali police station area. The special campaign launched twice in summer and winter to trace missing persons yielded encouraging results.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said the Baddi police station accounted for the maximum missing cases due to floating migrant population with a distressed socio-economic system.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress's CM candidate for Punjab polls

2
Entertainment

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

3
Punjab Election

Punjab Assembly elections: Sunil Jakhar dismisses reports of quitting Congress

4
Trending

Spanish woman tries Indian food for the first time; you can’t miss her reaction

5
Entertainment OBITUARY

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

6
Nation

Music legend Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with full state honours; leaders, celebs pay tributes

7
Punjab

Schools to reopen in Punjab from February 7

8
Nation

When doctor told Lata Mangeshkar that she was being poisoned slowly

9
Nation

PM Modi offers floral tributes to music legend Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

10
Nation

EC extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls; relaxes norms for indoor and outdoor political meets

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests

Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada

Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...

Channi Congress’s CM face

Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face

Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice

EC eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...

Congress chooses Dalit leader to fight anti-incumbency

Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency

The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...

Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab

Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab

By announcing Channi as party’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi walked...

Cities

View All

Kin out to garner maximum support

Kin out to garner maximum support

Pakistan kabaddi lovers want Badals back in power

When two melody queens from India and Pakistan met at zero line

Amritsar-Khemkaran train service resumes

Workers elated after Cong picks Channi as CM face

Parties bank on the young & educated

Punjab election: Parties bank on the young & educated

Kin, city rejoice at Raj, Harnoor’s feat

U19 World Cup win: Kin, Chandigarh rejoice at Raj Angad Bawa, Harnoor Singh's feat

Health, frontline workers' booster shot uptake slow in Chandigarh

Rain likely in tricity on February 9

Mohali to open schools for Class VI onwards today

Panchkula allows offices to function at 100% capacity

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

No law to release unmarried deceased male’s frozen semen sample to parents, legal heirs: HC told

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Poll ’22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Poll '22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Schools reopen from today

This family is keeping the legacy of serving Army alive since WWI

Constituency watch: Jalandhar North

Open House: What should be done to end common man's woes, especially during VIP movement?

Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Daily Covid cases below 100 after month in Ludhiana district

Will return to power with big majority: Charanjit Singh Channi

Educational institutions to reopen today

Fraudsters target people on pretext of Covid-19 vaccine registration

Fight to save state from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Fight to save Punjab from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Patiala dist sees 3 Covid deaths, 26 fresh infections, 13 from city

Young voters hold the key for elderly contestants in district

National Lok Adalat on March 12

Universities, colleges in Patiala to reopen today