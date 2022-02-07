Himachal: 80% women, kids reported missing in 2021 traced

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, February 6

Over 80 per cent of women and children reported missing in the state during 2021 were traced by the police. Out of 1,791 women and children reported missing, 1,443 (80.5 per cent) were located and united with the family and no case of trafficking was reported.

Call to install CCTV cameras We have written to the DCs and other authorities concerned for the installation of CCTV cameras at prominent locations under the jurisdiction of 20 out of 133 police stations in the state where most missing reports were filed. Sanjay Kundu, DGP

Elopement of young girls, especially minors, families getting dysfunctional, upsetting family environments, search for solace and peace and and lack of positive engagement of parents with children are apparent reasons for women/children going missing.

As many as 1,366 women went missing in the state, with a maximum number of 235 women going missing in Mandi district, followed by Kangra (201) and Baddi (192), out of which 1,053 (77.1 per cent) were traced. The tracing percentage was 91.8 among children as 390 out of 425 children were found. As many as 71 children went missing in Kangra, followed by 59 in Mandi and 54 in Shimla.

The Register No. 28, introduced by the police to keep a record of unidentified bodies and missing women and children, revealed that the maximum of 126 women were missing in the jurisdiction of the Baddi police station in the first nine months of 2021 till September 30, 2021, while 27 each were reported missing in the Jawali police station area. The special campaign launched twice in summer and winter to trace missing persons yielded encouraging results.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said the Baddi police station accounted for the maximum missing cases due to floating migrant population with a distressed socio-economic system.