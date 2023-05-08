80-year-old custodian of Chamba stone art

Balkrishan Prashar

Chamba, May 7

Many artists and craftsmen specialising in Chamba “rumal”, “thal”, “chappal”, miniature painting, sculpture, wood and stone art continue to earn their livelihood through traditional crafts, thereby preserving the glorious traditions of the region.

One such craftsman is sculptor Hardev Singh (80) of Sohi village in Kohal panchayat, situated about 38 km from the district headquarters. He specialises in carving stone idols.

He has taught sculpting to a number of persons, including his son, over the past 30 years. Depending on the art piece, it usually takes three to six months to create a masterpiece, he says. Apart from HP, the idols carved by them are also sold in the neighbouring states. These easily fetch anything between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh apiece.

Hardev Singh was honoured by the then CM Virbhadra Singh in 2007. He says the traditional art can help the young generation in getting employment at their doorstep. Besides stone art, he is also proficient in wood carving.

To preserve and promote the rich art and culture of Chamba, the district administration has started the “Chambyal” project. Art and craft societies have been registered to give practical shape to the project.

Famous art products of the district like Chamba “rumal” and Chamba “chappal” have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag under the GI Act, 1999. On the initiative of the district administration, the Himachal Pradesh Patent Information Centre, Shimla, has completed the process under the GI tag for Chamba metal craft as well.