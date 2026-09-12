DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 8,000 booths to light up Himachal for Modi's 25 yrs in public life

8,000 booths to light up Himachal for Modi's 25 yrs in public life

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File
Advertisement

The BJP will observe the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme across Himachal Pradesh on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life. As part of the state-wide initiative, diyas will be lit at around 8,000 party booths, with each booth expected to light nearly 100 lamps.

Former minister and Jaswan-Pragpur MLA Bikram Singh, who is the state coordinator of the programme, said the lighting of diyas would symbolise the people’s blessings and appreciation for Modi’s 25 years of public service and commitment.

Advertisement

He said Modi’s journey had been marked by service, dedication, good governance and nation-building, and that he was now working with the resolve to make India a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047. Bikram said people from all sections of society would participate in the programme and pray for the Prime Minister’s long and successful life.

Advertisement

He added that the initiative would go beyond the symbolic lighting of lamps, emerging as a reflection of public trust in Modi and their collective participation in his vision of a developed India.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts