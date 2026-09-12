The BJP will observe the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme across Himachal Pradesh on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life. As part of the state-wide initiative, diyas will be lit at around 8,000 party booths, with each booth expected to light nearly 100 lamps.

Former minister and Jaswan-Pragpur MLA Bikram Singh, who is the state coordinator of the programme, said the lighting of diyas would symbolise the people’s blessings and appreciation for Modi’s 25 years of public service and commitment.

Advertisement

He said Modi’s journey had been marked by service, dedication, good governance and nation-building, and that he was now working with the resolve to make India a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047. Bikram said people from all sections of society would participate in the programme and pray for the Prime Minister’s long and successful life.

Advertisement

He added that the initiative would go beyond the symbolic lighting of lamps, emerging as a reflection of public trust in Modi and their collective participation in his vision of a developed India.