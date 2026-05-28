icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 81 per cent voter turnout in Shimla; first-timers cast vote in hope of infrastructure upgrade

81 per cent voter turnout in Shimla; first-timers cast vote in hope of infrastructure upgrade

article_Author
Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:57 PM May 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
First-time voters show their inked fingers after casting their vote at Dhalii panchayat in Shimla district on Thursday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

A high voter turnout of around 81 per cent was recorded in 150 panchayats in the second phase of elections to panchayati raj institutions in Shimla district on Thursday. Out of 13 development blocks in the district, the highest voter turnout of 85.5 per cent was recorded in Theog and Kupvi blocks. An equally impressive turnout was recorded in Chohara block (83.2 per cent), followed by Jubbal (81.8 per cent), Kotkhai (81.7 per cent), Rampur (75 per cent) and Nankhari (75 per cent). In Kinnaur district, 76 per cent voting was recorded.

Advertisement

The voting started at a brisk pace across the district, with people queuing up outside polling booths early in the morning. Around 45 per cent voting had been recorded by 11 am in the district. Several elderly and first-time voters turned up at the polling stations to cast their vote.

Advertisement

While expressing joy at getting the opportunity to participate in the democratic process at the grassroots level, the first-time voters hoped that the elected individuals would create better infrastructure at the panchayat level. “We want the elected representative to improve the condition of the road in our village,” said Anandita, a first-time voter of Dhalli panchayat.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts