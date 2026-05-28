81 per cent voter turnout in Shimla; first-timers cast vote in hope of infrastructure upgrade

A high voter turnout of around 81 per cent was recorded in 150 panchayats in the second phase of elections to panchayati raj institutions in Shimla district on Thursday. Out of 13 development blocks in the district, the highest voter turnout of 85.5 per cent was recorded in Theog and Kupvi blocks. An equally impressive turnout was recorded in Chohara block (83.2 per cent), followed by Jubbal (81.8 per cent), Kotkhai (81.7 per cent), Rampur (75 per cent) and Nankhari (75 per cent). In Kinnaur district, 76 per cent voting was recorded.

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The voting started at a brisk pace across the district, with people queuing up outside polling booths early in the morning. Around 45 per cent voting had been recorded by 11 am in the district. Several elderly and first-time voters turned up at the polling stations to cast their vote.

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While expressing joy at getting the opportunity to participate in the democratic process at the grassroots level, the first-time voters hoped that the elected individuals would create better infrastructure at the panchayat level. “We want the elected representative to improve the condition of the road in our village,” said Anandita, a first-time voter of Dhalli panchayat.