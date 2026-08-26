82 roads remain blocked in Himachal Pradesh; rain likely to continue till September 1

As many as 82 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh, while five transformers and 13 drinking water supply schemes have been disrupted due to damage caused by torrential rain during the ongoing monsoon season.

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According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, Mandi is the worst affected, with 37 roads blocked, followed by Kullu with 20 and Kangra with seven. Chamba and Sirmaur have five blocked roads each, Una four, Shimla three and Lahaul and Spiti one.

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Of the five disrupted transformers, three each are in Kangra and Chamba and one is in Shimla. As many as 10 drinking water supply schemes have been disrupted in Shimla, two in Hamirpur and one in Kangra.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is expected to continue across the state till September 1. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain normal, while maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 3°C over the next three to four days.

Light to moderate rain was recorded at several places across the state during the past 24 hours. Naina Devi in Bilaspur received the highest rainfall at 90 mm, followed by Kangra at 45.8 mm, Dharamshala 27.3 mm, Nahan 20.6 mm, Una 11.4 mm and Shimla 8.4 mm.

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Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 22.5°C, while it was 30°C in Dharamshala, 27.5°C in Manali, 30°C in Solan, 31°C in Kangra, 33.5°C in Mandi, 33°C in Sundernagar, 34°C in Bilaspur, 32°C in Bhuntar, 24°C in Kalpa, 27°C in Nahan, 26.1°C in Keylong, 23.8°C in Dalhousie and 30.3°C in Chamba.

Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 35.8°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 10.5°C.