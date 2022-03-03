83 new Covid cases, no death in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 2

As many as 83 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 283,449. However, there was no death due to the virus.

The highest number of 30 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 14 in Chamba, 13 in Shimla, nine in Mandi, seven in Hamirpur, three in Kinnaur, two each in Sirmaur, Solan and Una and one in Bilaspur. The total active cases declined to 729.