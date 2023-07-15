84 rescued from Manimahesh

Chamba, July 14
Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan today said that three pilgrims, who had gone to the Manimahesh lake in Chamba district, were rescued from Sundarasi en route to the Manimahesh shrine and being taken to Bharmour.
He said that these pilgrims were stranded due to incessant rain and flashfloods in nullahs in the Manimahesh shrine area. He added that 81 pilgrims (10 from Punjab, eight from Pune, six from West Bengal, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Haryana and Assam, besides 50 from Himachal Pradesh) were rescued in the past few days.
Devgan said that a joint relief and rescue team of the Mountaineering Institute, Home Guards, revenue and police departments brought the pilgrims safely from different locations on the Manimahesh circuit.
