846 teachers trained under health scheme

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 18

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana presided over a meeting of the district-level coordination committee here today. He said the Women and Child Development, Health and Education Departments were giving special priority to the effective implementation of the school health programme in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Health Department to ensure the quantity of nutritious diet and regular health check-up of schoolchildren. He said 11 subject-wise health standards had been set under the programme.

He emphasised on the need to increase programme-related activities organised at the school-level and instructed the in-charge of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) to compile a list of these activities.

The in-charge of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan said of 954 teachers selected from 477 middle, high and senior secondary schools of the district, 846 teachers had been trained under the programme. The training session had been fixed for the remaining teachers too, he added.