84th CSIR-IHBT Foundation Day: Scientists urged to contribute to sustainable management of bioresources

The CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, celebrated the 84th CSIR Foundation Day with enthusiasm and spirit recently.

Prof RP Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Congratulating CSIR and the institute on their remarkable journey, he lauded CSIR’s pivotal role as a torchbearer of research and development, contributing significantly to national and global progress. Prof Tiwari urged the gathering to adopt a nature-friendly lifestyle and contribute to the conservation and sustainable management of Himalayan bioresources. Referring to the Himalayas as a “living laboratory”, he highlighted their immense value in supporting human well-being and extended his best wishes to the institute for its future endeavours.

Dr Ravikrishna Chebolu, Distinguished Scientist and Head of the CSIR-Innovation Complex, Mumbai, was the guest of honour. Delivering a keynote address on “Global Trends in Healthcare and India’s Alignment,” he outlined the vast opportunities India holds in this sector and its potential to drive global good. He also emphasised the growing prominence of personalised healthcare and the transformative role of artificial intelligence in advancing medical innovation.

Earlier, Dr Sudesh Kumar Yadav, Director, CSIR-IHBT, extended a warm welcome to all guests and participants. He highlighted CSIR’s contributions to nation-building and detailed the institute’s initiatives in floriculture, aroma, millets and bioresource conservation and prospection, emphasising their tangible benefits to society. Dr Yadav underscored that the nation has great expectations from science and technology, calling upon scientists to rise to the occasion.

the institute signed three technology transfer agreements and two MoUs for collaboration and facility creation.