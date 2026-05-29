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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 85.16% voter turnout in Sirmaur, highest 89.38% in Kamrau block

85.16% voter turnout in Sirmaur, highest 89.38% in Kamrau block

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Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 02:47 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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Voters during the Panchayati Raj elections in Sirmaur on Thursday.
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An impressive voter turnout of 85.16 per cent was recorded in 90 gram panchayats and 538 wards of Sirmaur district in the second phase of the elections to panchayati raj institutions on Thursday. The polling process remained peaceful throughout the district. District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, Priyanka Verma said that of the total 125,673 eligible voters, 107,023 exercised their right to franchise. According to the district administration, the male voter turnout stood at 85.12 per cent while 85.21 per cent women cast their vote.

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The highest voter turnout of 89.38 per cent was recorded in eight gram panchayats of Kamrau block. Nahan development block registered 86.27 per cent polling in nine gram panchayats while 85.67 per cent voting was recorded in nine panchayats of Dadahu block.

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Similarly, Pachhad block reported 82.3 per cent polling in 12 gram panchayats while 84.42 per cent voter turnout was recorded in 16 panchayats of Paonta Sahib block. Rajgarh block recorded 86.92 per cent voting in 11 panchayats, Sangrah block witnessed 86.17 per cent voter turnout in 13 panchayats while 82.89 per cent voting was recorded in 12 gram panchayats of Shillai block.

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The Deputy Commissioner said that polling at all centres concluded peacefully. She appreciated the participation of first-time young voters, senior citizens, women, divyang voters and all other people who actively contributed to strengthening the democratic process. She thanked the people of all sections of society for showing keen interest in the elections and participating enthusiastically in the democratic exercise.

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