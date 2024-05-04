85% Form-6 disposed of: CEO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg, interacting with District Election Officers (DEOs), Superintendents of Police, AROs/SDMs and GM HRTC through video-conferencing today, said updates pertaining to the disposal of Form-6 and Form-8, (for inclusion of name in electoral rolls and shifting of residence), Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) distribution, arms deposition and Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) were to be monitored and the daily reports be sent to the State Election Department.

The CEO, while inquiring about the pendency in the disposal of the forms in a few districts, stated that at present, the claims and objections for additions, corrections on account of shifting of address were being processed as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The CEO directed the DEOs to complete the process before May 14, the last date for the disposal of forms. “Nearly 85 per cent Form-6 received till now have been disposed of and most of the pending forms have been received during the last seven days on account of extensive awareness efforts and outreach activities being done by the election machinery,” he said, adding that these would also be disposed of in time.

He also directed that the permanent AMF facilities, including proper signage, drinking water facilities, proper light, ramps, washrooms and adequate furniture, should be ensured at all polling stations.

While detailing about the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for voting through Postal ballots, Garg said as per the new norms of ECI, a voter on election duty shall be provided postal ballot to cast his/her vote at the facilitation centre only set up by the AROs concerned and not in any other manner.

He said all polling parties shall vote at the respective ‘Voter Facilitation Centre’ set up at the ‘training venues’ on May 23-25 and May 30-31, whereas the other voters on election duty other than the polling parties, namely police personnel, videographers, drivers, conductors, cleaners and other staff engaged in election duty shall vote at the facilitation centre set up at the RO/AROs office three days prior to polling date.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla