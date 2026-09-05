85 roads remain blocked across Himachal; rains to continue till Sept 11

As many as 85 roads continue to remain blocked while about 29 transformers and 51 drinking water supply schemes also remain disrupted across Himachal Pradesh due to the damaged caused because of torrential rains this monsoon season.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), out of the total blocked roads, as many as 45 are in Mandi, 15 in Kullu, eight in Kangra, six in Solan, four each in Sirmaur and Una, two in Shimla and one each in Lahaul and Spiti.

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Moreover, out of the total disrupted transformers, about 11 are in Kullu, 10 in Shimla and eight in Mandi.

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Apart from this, as many as 39 drinking water supply schemes have been disrupted in Sirmaur, seven in Hamirpur, three in Chamba and two in Shimla.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state till September 11. While minimum temperature will remain normal in the next few days, maximum temperatures are expected to surge by 2°C to 3°C.

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Light to moderate rain also continued to occur in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours, with Dharamsala receiving 30.2 mm, Nahan 14.2 mm and Shimla 2.2 mm.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 20.8°C, Dharamsala 29°C, Manali 25.2°C, Solan 27.5°C, Kangra 31.7°C, Mandi 30.8°C, Sundernagar 30.5°C, Una 32.4°C, Bilaspur 32°C, Kalpa 19.4°C, Nahan 24°C and Chamba 29.9°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 32.7°C, which was recorded in Bhuntar, while the lowest minimum temperature was 11°C, recorded in Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti.