85-yr-old 'raped' in Kullu village

Our Correspondent

Kullu, August 21

A 24-year-old youth has allegedly raped an 85-year-old woman in a village in Banjar subdivision of Kullu district.

According to the police, suspect Gopal Singh entered the victim’s house while she was home alone on August 16. The woman could not inform her relatives due to poor mobile network in the area.

The victim’s daughter submitted a complaint at Banjar police station. The police got the victim’s medical examination done and registered a case against the suspect under Section 376 of the IPC. Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said the suspect had been arrested and an investigation was underway.

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl was raped in a village in Anni subdivision.

The victim was taken to a hospital after she reportedly complained of stomach pain. The doctors at the hospital referred her to Shimla, where it was revealed that she was pregnant. The victim told the police that around six months ago, while she was alone at her house, an unknown person knocked on the door, asking for water. The suspect entered the victim’s house on the pretext of drinking water and raped her.

Kullu SP said the police had booked the suspect under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

