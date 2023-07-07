Rs 857 cr for tribal area development: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 6

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi today said a provision of Rs 857 crore had been made during the current fiscal year to accord priority to the development of tribal areas.

“Development of tribal areas is a symbol of real progress of the state and a provision of Rs 857 crore under the Tribal Area Development Program (TADP) has been made for the welfare and upliftment of the tribal people in the financial year 2023-24,” said Negi who also holds the Tribal Development Department. He was presiding over the review meeting of the Tribal Development Department here.

He said an outlay of Rs 335 crore had been proposed in the Central schemes under Tribal Area Development Programme. The people of tribal areas were earning their livelihood by working hard despite facing geographical challenges and they were contributing significantly to the development of the state.

The minister also gave directions to speed up the pace and take necessary steps for the development of tribal areas.