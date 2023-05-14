85K cases taken up at Lok Adalat

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, May 13

Around 85,500 cases were taken up at the National Lok Adalat (physical) before various benches, of which 29,433 cases were settled/disposed of and a sum of around Rs 53 crore was recovered/awarded to the claimants.

Apart from that, 2,00,105 motor vehicle challan cases were taken up during the online Lok Adalat, of which 6,950 cases were compounded and a compounding fee of Rs 69,80,100 was collected.

This information was given by the Member Secretary of the State Legal Services Authority. Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Executive Chairman, HP State Legal Services Authority, supervised the proceedings, he added.

The Acting Chief Justice also inaugurated the offices of Legal Aid Defence Counsel System in Mandi. The system provides for rendering legal aid, assistance and representation in criminal matters in line with the “Public Defender System”.