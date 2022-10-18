87 booths sensitive in Chamba district: DC

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 17

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer DC Rana told the media here that a total of 3,98,080 voters would exercise their franchise in all the five Assembly constituencies of Chamba district during the Assembly elections. These include 1,95,024 women and 3,415 service voters.

Highest & lowest polling stations The Kiani polling station, at an altitude of 780 ft, is at the lowest altitude in Chamba district

Tepa, situated at an altitude of 12,000 ft, is the highest polling station

Giving information related to voters in all the five Assembly constituencies of the district, DC Rana said that there are 78,060 voters in Churah Assembly seat, 78,329 in Bharmour, 83,756 in Chamba, 74,724 in Dalhousie and 79,796 in Bhattiyat.

He further said that the Kiani polling station, at an altitude of 780 ft, is at the lowest altitude in the district. Tepa, situated at an altitude of 12,000 ft, is the highest polling station.

The DC said that a total of 628 polling stations had been set up in the district. Out of these, 597 polling stations are in rural areas and 31 have been set up in urban areas. As many as 87 polling stations are sensitive and 19 are critical, he added.

There are 46 polling stations in the district where mobile network facility is not available, the DC said.

He informed that webcasting of 314 polling stations would also be conducted in all the five Assembly constituencies of the district. Voting would be conducted by women personnel at 10 polling stations.

DC Rana informed that a total of 3,140 polling personnel had been appointed in the district. These include one presiding officer, one assistant presiding officer and two polling officers. A total of four polling personnel would be appointed in a polling party.

As many as 63 sector officers and 14 sector magistrates have also been appointed to strengthen the voting process, he further said. Besides, a total of 60 teams had been formed to monitor the process. These include 18 flying squads, 18 static surveillance teams, six accounting teams, six video-viewing teams and 12 video-surveillance teams.

He said that a voter help cell had been set up in the district election office where voters could contact on toll-free number 1950 for any kind of help or information.

#chamba