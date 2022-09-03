87 new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, September 2
As many as 87 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 311,191. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases declined to 721.
The highest number of 17 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 11 each in Sirmaur and Mandi, 10 each in Shimla and Solan, eight in Kullu, seven in Hamirpur, six in Kinnaur, three in Bilaspur, two in Una and one each in Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti.
