87% of 7,038 missing persons traced in Himachal in 3 years

Shimla, February 20
The HP Police have registered a success rate of 87.8 per cent in tracing the missing persons over the past three years.
As per a police spokesperson, a total of 7,038 persons were reported missing during the last three years (2020-2022) with 1,941 of them male, 4,036 female, 209 male children and 852 female children.
“Of above 7,038 missing persons, 6,183 (87.8 per cent) have been traced by the police. Out of the traced persons, 1,592 (82 per cent) were male, 3,563 female (88.2 per cent), 199 male children (95.2 per cent) and 829 female children (97.3 per cent),” said the spokesperson.
“By tracing a high number of missing persons, the police have saved the victims from further crimes against them,” he said. Most people went missing from Shimla district (1,055), followed by Mandi (1,049) and Kangra (941).
In order to monitor the missing and tracing of women and children, the police started Register No. 28 (B) with effect from January 1, 2021, in all police stations. “The progress of tracing the missing women and children is monitored by the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, at the police headquarters on every Monday.
In addition to the weekly review at police headquarters, special campaigns are launched from time to time to trace the missing persons. “Anti-Human Trafficking Units have been established in 12 districts,” the spokesperson added.
