87 roads blocked in Himachal as rain continues;  yellow alert for 10 districts

As many as 87 roads remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh following torrential rains, while 39 transformers and 39 drinking water supply schemes have also been disrupted, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Advertisement

Mandi is the worst affected, with 33 roads blocked, followed by Kullu with 16, Sirmour nine, Chamba eight, Kangra seven, Solan six and Una four. Shimla and Lahaul and Spiti have reported two blocked roads each.

Advertisement

Power infrastructure has also been hit, with 24 transformers disrupted in Mandi, 11 in Kullu and four in Solan.

Advertisement

The rains have also affected drinking water supply. As many as 37 schemes are disrupted in Hamirpur and two in Shimla, according to the SEOC.

Yellow alert in 10 districts

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely to continue in isolated places of the state.

Advertisement

The state's Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for 10 districts: Shimla, Kangra, Solan, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur.