87 roads remain blocked as rain continues to lash Himachal Pradesh

As many as 87 roads damaged due to heavy rain are still blocked across Himachal Pradesh. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 33 roads are blocked in Kullu, 27 in Mandi, nine in Shimla, six in Kangra, four each in Una and Sirmaur, three in Chamba and one in Lahaul and Spiti. Four power transformers — two each in Shimla and Kullu — have also been damaged, along with eight drinking water supply schemes in Shimla.

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Meanwhile, the State Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall across the state till August 23 and issued orange and yellow alerts for heavy rain in several districts. For August 18, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur has been issued. Landslides and flashfloods are also possible at vulnerable locations.

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A yellow alert for heavy rain in Shimla, Kullu, Solan, Una, Hamirpur and Chamba has also been issued. Light to moderate rain is expected elsewhere.