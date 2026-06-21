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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 87 students take part in month-long SAMARTHAN internship at IIIT Una

87 students take part in month-long SAMARTHAN internship at IIIT Una

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Una, Updated At : 02:23 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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The one-month-long SAMARTHAN: Internship Connect Programme of the All India Council for Technical Education was inaugurated today at the Indian Institute of Information Technology campus in Saloh village.

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According to a press release issued by IIIT Una, the programme aims to provide academic and research exposure to students supported under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Yojana (PM-USPY), a flagship initiative of the Union Ministry of Education, Government of India. A total of 87 students from across the country joined the 30-day internship programme.

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During the internship, students will work on research projects in emerging and interdisciplinary areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, internet of things (IoT), low-power very large scale integrated design, quantum computing, signal processing, data science, federated learning in healthcare, AI in education, biomedical signal processing, biotechnology and bioinformatics, particle physics and mathematical modelling of cyber attacks. Participants will also gain hands-on experience with modern tools and platforms, including Python, R, MATLAB and Simulink.

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Director of IIIT Una, Prof Manish Gaur, welcomed the interns and emphasised the importance of academic institutions as valuable first internship destinations. He encouraged participants to embrace new challenges, perspectives, knowledge and professional connections during the programme.

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