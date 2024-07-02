889 voters to cast ballot from home

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, July 1

Dehra SDM and Returning Officer Shilpi Beakta said home voting facility had started in the Dehra Assembly constituency. As many as 889 voters in the Dehra constituency had chosen to vote from home by filling the Form-12 (D). Out of these, 742 voters are aged 85 and above.

The Election Commission had formed 10 teams to facilitate the process. In the Dehra assembly byelection, the Election Commission has provided the facility of home voting to people above 85 and disabled voters with more than 40 per cent.

According to the SDM, the home voting facility would end on July 6. The teams would be given postal ballots, all the necessary forms, voting compartments and ballot boxes, she added.

As per the guidelines and rules of the Election Commission, the teams would maintain the secrecy of voting. The team would include a polling officer, security personnel, micro-observer, sector officer, polling supervisor of the concerned polling station and the BLO.

Besides, videography of the entire process of is being done to ensure transparency.

