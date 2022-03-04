89 new cases, no death in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 3

As many as 89 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 283,538. However, there was no death due to the virus.

The highest 29 cases were recorded in Kangra, 14 in Chamba, eight in Bilaspur, seven each in Shimla and Sirmaur, seven each in Shimla and Mandi, and six each in Una and Solan. The total active cases declined to 632.