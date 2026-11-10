89% of missing persons in Himachal traced this year

The Himachal Pradesh Police have traced 1,172 of the 1,328 (around 89 per cent) of persons reported missing between January 1 and September 30 this year in the state.

According to the police data, 893 missing-person cases involving 1,328 individuals were registered during the nine-month period, with the overall tracing rate of 88.7 per cent. Those traced persons included 722 adults and 470 children, the police added.

The police said that 20 per cent of the missing persons were traced within the first 24 hours, while 20.9 per cent were located between 24 and 72 hours. Another 47.9 per cent were traced after 72 hours.

The state police said that they had strengthened their mechanism for reporting, investigating and tracing missing persons in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions. On May 22, 2026, the court, in G. Ganesh vs State of Tamil Nadu and Others, emphasised the immediate registration of FIRs upon receiving information about missing persons, without insisting on any waiting period.

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Director General of Police Ashok Tewari said that comprehensive instructions had been issued to all field units on June 6, directing immediate registration of an FIR, prompt search operations, special attention to missing children and regular supervisory monitoring.

“The aim is not only to register missing-person cases promptly but also to ensure that every report triggers an immediate, coordinated and result-oriented police response,” he added.

Tewari said that the police were placing greater emphasis on immediate searches, timely circulation of information, effective use of technology and coordination among police stations, districts and neighbouring states.

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He also urged people to report missing persons without delay, particularly children, and dispelled the common misconception that a person must remain missing for 24 hours before a complaint can be lodged. “There is absolutely no requirement to wait for 24 hours. A missing person should be reported immediately, particularly when a child is involved,” the DGP said.

He advised parents, guardians and members of the public to approach the nearest police station or call the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) at 112 without delay. Timely reporting and public cooperation could make a decisive difference in safely tracing missing persons, he added.