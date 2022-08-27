8th International Film Fest starts at Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 26

The eighth edition of the International Film Festival of Shimla started with the screening of 31 films here today. The film festival was inaugurated by VS Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana, who was former Director General of the Film Division. He said, “Cinema helps bridge the gap between different languages, societies and nations. It gives insight to the viewers and about different people around the globe. International film festivals help to give a platform to watch the best cinema.”

Highlights A total of 86 films, including 27 in the international category, 34 Indian films, four Himachali films will be screened

Films from 17 countries, including Canada, USA, Lebanon, Spain and Iran, will be screened

About 50 film directors from across the country and abroad will be part of the film festival. They will interact with the audience at the Gaiety Theatre

The National Film Award winning Garhwali film ‘Sunpat’ directed by Rahul Rawat was the inaugural film to be screened at the function. The film is based on the ghost villages of Uttarakhand that have been deserted as their residents have migrated to urban areas for better opportunities. The film tries to show the various socio-economic impacts of migration.

The National Film Award winning directors Shankar Sri Kumar and Farrah Khatoon also participated in the function. The films were also screened at Model Central Jail for the inmates, which were viewed by both men and women inmates.

A film exhibition is being organised by the National Film Archives of India, Pune, at the festival.

