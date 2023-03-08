9,000 Aushadhi Kendras saved Rs 20K cr: Minister

Hamirpur, March 7

As many as 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are providing cheap and free medicines to patients the country, said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, here today. He addressed a function organised to mark national Jan Aushadhi Day at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital.

He said that these centres had saved over Rs 20,000 crore of the people of the country. He added that these centres had given a big relief to patients as surgical equipment and other medical material were being provided at 50 per cent to 90 per cent discount there.

Anurag said that 1,759 types of medicines and 280 types of surgical items procured from WHO-accredited manufacturers were being provided to people at these kendras. He added that besides cheap medicines, these centres were also providing job opportunities to youth; the government was providing over Rs 5 lakh to open these centres. — OC