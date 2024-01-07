Rs 9.5-crore bridge to provide road link to Lahaul-Spiti village

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 6

The Public Works Department (PWD) will construct a bridge on the Chenab at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore to provide a road to Jasrath village of Nalda panchayat in Lahaul and Spiti district. A footbridge connecting this village was damaged in flashfloods in August 2022. Since then the residents of this village are demanding the construction of a new bridge on the Chenab to connect the village with road.

After the footbridge was damaged, the villagers have to take a longer route to reach the district headquarters at Keylong for office-related works. Residents said with the efforts of Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur, a road bridge to connect this village was sanctioned under the NABARD scheme. The PWD had dismantled the damaged old footbridge to construct a new one.

Shilpa Sharma, pradhan of Nalda gram panchayat, said that the construction of the new bridge was expected to start soon. She added that villagers were demanding the construction of the bridge at the earliest as it would reduce their travel distance between Jasrath and Keylong and save time and money.

Dushyant Pal, SDO, PWD, Udaipur said, “The drawing of the new bridge has been approved. It will be a steel truss made 85-m-long bridge to be constructed at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore. The process is underway and the construction work will start soon.”

The PWD has awarded the contract for the bridge to a contractor. The Lahaul and Spiti MLA said, “Ensuring road connectivity in remote villages is the top priority of the state government. I raised the issue with the government, which approved funds for the project.”

