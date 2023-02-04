Rs 9,532 cr proposed for Himachal's Annual Plan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 3

The state government has proposed the Rs 9,532.82-crore Annual Plan development budget for the next financial year.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made this announcement while chairing the first round of the MLA priority meetings here yesterday. He said that unnecessary expenses would have to be cut to make the state financially strong.

“I hope the suggestions and deliberations on this platform will revolve around the present financial situation of the state and help in ensuring equitable development with the available resources,” he said.

The directions were issued to Public Works and Jal Shakti departments to utilise the remaining Budget of Rs 962 crore for financial year 2022-23. He also asked NABARD to sanction the amount as per the submitted detailed project report (DPR).

He issued directions for the time-bound disposal of formalities like DPRs, timely forest clearances, etc., as proposed by the MLAs. “The Deputy Commissioners and departments concerned will also review the priorities at their level every month and submit the report to the government,” he said.

