9.9 kg charas seized in Mandi, 2 arrested

Mandi, October 26
The police last night arrested two persons carrying 9.9 kg charas in Mandi district. They have been identified as Girdhari Lal (26) and Arun Kumar (22) of Sainj tehsil in Kullu district.
Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said officials of Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) were on ‘nakabandi’ duty near Pungh at Sundernagar in Mandi last night. They were checking the vehicles passing by the road. A car (HP 66A 4096), coming from the Mandi side, was signalled to stop. Two persons were travelling in the vehicle.
The police asked them where they were heading to. They were hesitating while speaking to the police. As the suspicion grew, the police checked their vehicle and seized 9.9 kg charas from their possession. A case was registered and both were arrested under the Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the SP said.
“They were today produced before the court, from where they have been sent to police custody till October 30. The Station House Officer has been directed to conduct financial investigation in the matter,” said Superintendent of Police Sambasivan.
