9 deaths in rain-related incidents since onset of monsoon in state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 26

Nine persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state since the advent of the monsoon on June 24. Three persons were drowned, three others were killed in road accidents, two had fallen to death while one person died after being hit by a landslide.

The total loss, as per the report of the State Disaster Management Authority, has been pegged at Rs 102 crore. The Jal Shakti Department has suffered the maximum damage to the tune of Rs 73.68 crore, followed by the Public Works Department (Rs 27.79 crore). Four houses and 16 cowsheds were fully damaged, 28 houses were partially damaged while 312 animals were killed.

As many as 301 roads were affected in the state since June 24 and 180 of these had been restored to traffic while 121 roads were still blocked. Over 1,000 water schemes had been disrupted due heavy rains across the state. The Kalka-Shimla railway line, too, was made operation today after remaining closed for two days due to landslides.

Meanwhile, the state is likely to witness relatively increased occurrences of landslide and flash flood this monsoon season mainly due to the saturation of soil after excess rainfall in April and May. “We have seen excess rainfall in the state during the summer. The soil is already saturated and its absorption level is low. As a result, the water will run off and trigger flash floods and landslides,” said an official of the MeT Department. “In this situation, flash floods and landslides can occur even after light to moderate rainfall,” he added. The weather department has issued an alert for landslides and flash floods in various parts of the state over the next few days. In Kangra, Kullu, Chamba and Mandi districts, the department has warned people of increased water inflow in the catchment areas of the Ravi, raising the possibility of flash floods in local streams and rivulets.