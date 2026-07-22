9 dists on flashflood watch as rain persists

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has issued a flashflood alert for nine districts of Himachal Pradesh — Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur — even as the latest spell of intense monsoon rain is expected to weaken.

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After issuing a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on July 20-21, the India Meteorological Department has now downgraded the warning to an orange alert for Kangra and Mandi for Wednesday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain.

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A yellow alert has also been issued for five districts, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places. During the past 24 hours, Kangra and Sirmaur recorded the highest rainfall in the state. The widespread showers have also brought down maximum temperatures by 2°C to 6°C across most areas, while minimum temperatures have remained close to normal.